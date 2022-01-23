Wyoming Track & Field Competes At Mark Colligan Memorial

Susanville’s Future Farmers of America competed well at the recent Tulelake FFA Field Day. According to a Facebook post Lily Ammon placed second high individual in ninth grade public speaking; Kahlen Somerville placed first high individual in 10th grade impromptu public speaking; the team took third place in Novice Parliamentary Procedure; the team placed third in Ag mechanics with Seth Mallery taking third high individual; Cyprus Moore took first high individual, Taylore Somerville took second high individual, EmmaLee Rotlisberger took third high individual, Kahlen Somerville took fourth high individual and the team took first place in Floral Design; the B team took second in Floral Design; the Vegetable Crop team took second place; and Isabell Moore finished first, Lily Ammon placed third, Claire Robinson placed fourth and the team finished first in Veterinary Science.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO