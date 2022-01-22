YouTuber Free Zia's agency reveals she is in shock from all the hate comments

Netizens expressed divided opinions in response to Free Zia's public apology video. On January 24, 'Single's Inferno' contestant Free Zia deleted all the videos on her YouTube channel, and uploaded one apology video to directly address her controversy. In response, one netizen created a post on an online community forum titled, "Free Zia's apology video was posted". Here, the netizen wrote, "I teared up slightly...I'm not a Pringies (Free Zia's nickname for her subscribers) but as a person who had overall positive feelings for Free Zia, my heart hurts seeing her being personally attacked like this...I thought things would be done for her because whatever she said [netizens would call her] a handmaiden. But she even wrote an apology letter and uploaded an apology video, so I think people should forgive her now."
