YouTuber Free Zia's agency reveals she is in shock from all the hate comments

Donna and Alex had a rough recent season. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a lot of controversial moments on the show. In fact, over the years, she’s been called out for her tattooing skills. Some don’t feel she’s that good at it. And during one appointment, Donna actually misspelled a word. Luckily, she was able to schedule a follow-up appointment with the client and cover up the misspelled tattoo. Regardless of how critical others can be about Donna’s talents, she’s always willing to stand up and demand the respect she feels she deserves. At times, this has put her at odds with Ceaser. So she has been fired multiple times.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO