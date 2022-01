On January 17 KST, the former IZ*ONE member made her solo debut with her first mini album 'ˣ‿ˣ (SMiLEY)' and also announced the name of her official fan club: 'Jigeumi.'. According to the idol, the name signifies the unity formed between her and her fans. The fan club name is taken from the Korean word for "right now," saying, "Let's stay together for a long time just like 'right now'" to all he fans who have been supporting and waiting for her new start.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO