Wheein has shared a cryptic teaser for her upcoming single ‘Make Me Happy’ (also known as ‘오묘해’ in Korean). In the new clip, the MAMAMOO member sits in a dim bedroom filled with vintage furnishing as she slowly turns the pages of a book. She later picks up a glass bottle filled with a purple substance with the label “drop me”. The idol gazes at the liquid before squeeze a drop into her eye, which changes colour as she flops onto the bed.

