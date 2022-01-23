Kim Woo Seok selected as Shiseido's latest brand ambassador

Back on January 26, the KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association) published its annual list of newly promoted members for the year 2022. Each year, the KOMCA selects a total of 25 new associates who are recognized for having registered large bodies of works as musical composers and/or lyricists. This year, musicians who were promoted to official membership status with the KOMCA include: Heize, Baek Ye Rin, BTOB's Hyunsik, BewhY, Beenzino, and Jang Ki Ha. Additionally, hit composer R.Tee (Kim Joong Goo), well-known for works like BLACKPINK's "Playing With Fire" and "How You Like That", was also promoted to official membership this year.
Comments / 0