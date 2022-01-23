ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Woo Seok selected as Shiseido's latest brand ambassador

Cover picture for the articleKim Woo Seok is officially a brand ambassador for Shiseido!. The luxury cosmetic company has selected the idol-actor as their new brand ambassador. According to Shiseido brand manager Kim Hyun Soo, Kim Woo Seok was selected...

Soompi

Lee Jin Wook And Kwon Nara Run Into A Roadblock As They Search For Kim Woo Seok In “Bulgasal”

TvN’s “Bulgasal” has revealed new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that does not die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
allkpop.com

Kim Se Jeong selected as new muse for women's fashion brand Roem

Kim Se Jeong is the new muse for Korea's popular women's casual brand Roem!. The idol-actress appears in the lookbook for Roem's new 'Signature Line' lookbook, her first activity for the brand. The line mainly features tweed dresses and sets and will officially be released on January 25 both offline and through Roem's online store.
wivr1017.com

Lauren Alaina Becomes Celebrity Brand Ambassador For Maurices Fashions

Lauren Alaina has been named the first celebrity brand ambassador for Maurices fashions. During the one year partnership, Lauren will represent 900 stores across the U.S. and Canada and Maurices will be featured as the presenter of her tour. Through a press released she stated: “I am beyond excited and...
B105

Duluth-Based Maurices Names Country Star New Brand Ambassador

2022 has only just begun but Lauren Alaina is already having a year for the record books - and her latest achievement has a cool Duluth connection. She is already having quite the year. She was recently invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry and will be officially inducted into the iconic venue in February. She has performed at the Opry more than fifty times and counting.
beautypackaging.com

Micaela Erlanger Joins RéVive as Global Brand Ambassador

RéVive has signed celebrity stylist, fashion icon, author and skin care enthusiast Micaela Erlanger as the brand’s first ever global brand ambassador. Erlanger will be featured in a new integrated campaign for RéVive which will run across social media, online channels as well as events – rolling out from January 2022.
allkpop.com

'Dispatch' reveals photos from Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon's wedding ceremony + Hongki, Zico, D.O, & more put on congratulatory performances

On the afternoon of January 22, 'Dispatch' revealed photos from Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's wedding ceremony, held at a church in Seoul!. On this day, numerous family members, friends, and acquaintances of the celebrity couple attended the wedding ceremony to congratulate their marriage. One of the highlights of the day featured congratulatory performances by the couple's closest friends, including F.T. Island's Hongki, EXO's D.O, Crush, and Lee Juk.
firstsportz.com

WinZO ropes in YouTuber Carry Minati as their brand ambassador

India’s largest interactive entertainment platform, WinZO has roped in YouTuber Carry Minati as their brand ambassador. Being the frontrunner of the social gaming community, the New Delhi-headquartered interactive social gaming startup seeks to leverage its’ robust foothold within the gaming community in India with this strategic partnership. Launched...
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha & Kang Seok Hwa test positive for COVID-19

WEi's Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kang Seok Hwa have tested positive for COVID-19. On January 25, Oui Entertainment stated, "All the WEi members underwent PCR tests this morning due to Kim Dong Han's suspected COVID-19 symptoms." The label then revealed Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kang Seok Hwa have tested positive for the virus.
Soompi

MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok, ENHYPEN, sokodomo, And BTS Top Weekly Gaon Charts

Gaon has released its weekly chart rankings for the week of January 9 to January 15. ENHYPEN’s new repackaged album “DIMENSION : ANSWER” topped the album chart for the week of January 9 to 15. With the exception of the “2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS” special album, which shot back up the chart this week to take the No. 2 spot, all the top five entries are new. WEi’s Kim Yo Han’s mini album “Illusion” placed third, followed by MIRAE’s “Marvelous” at No. 4 and OnlyOneOf’s “Instinct Part. 2” at No. 5.
allkpop.com

Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang Soo to guest on 'Unexpected Business' season 2

TvN's 'Unexpected Business' is returning for season 2 with Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun, and Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang Soo will be appearing as guests. On January 17th, it was reported Jo In Sung's best friends Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang Soo were confirmed as guests of the upcoming season of the show. It was also reported the program is currently in production in Naju city.
allkpop.com

Watch 'My Teenage Girl' find K-Pop's next big girl group

Looking for something fresh and different to watch when you're trying to unwind and relax? A change of pace is headed your way! Available exclusively on Naver NOW, a global K-Pop girl group audition program, "My Teenage Girl" has been made available to enjoy with extended footage you won't be able to see anywhere else.
allkpop.com

Heize, Baek Ye Rin, BTOB's Hyunsik, & more added as official members of the KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)

Back on January 26, the KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association) published its annual list of newly promoted members for the year 2022. Each year, the KOMCA selects a total of 25 new associates who are recognized for having registered large bodies of works as musical composers and/or lyricists. This year, musicians who were promoted to official membership status with the KOMCA include: Heize, Baek Ye Rin, BTOB's Hyunsik, BewhY, Beenzino, and Jang Ki Ha. Additionally, hit composer R.Tee (Kim Joong Goo), well-known for works like BLACKPINK's "Playing With Fire" and "How You Like That", was also promoted to official membership this year.
Variety

‘American Idol’ Creator Simon Fuller Unveils First Group Formed on TikTok, The Future X

“American Idol” creator Simon Fuller has unveiled “the first group ever to be born on TikTok.” The Future X is made up of three singers and four dancers, each discovered on the social media platform. All seven members — Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood plus dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas — auditioned last fall by posting a video of themselves on TikTok using the hashtag #NextInMusic. From the more than 300 million views generated from the hashtag, Fuller was able to cull an impressive shortlist from which the final seven group members were chosen....
allkpop.com

Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals tender 'Love Story' in MV

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his music video for "Love Story". The MV reveals a tender love story between a couple who grow together and apart. "Love Story" is the final installment of his seasonal 'Project 季' series, and the lyrics are about a man reminiscing on a past love.
allkpop.com

Lovelyz' Yein films her trip in 'Plus n Minus' MV

Lovelyz' Yein has dropped her "Plus n Minus" music video!. In the MV, Yein goes on a trip abroad to Los Angeles and films moments along the way. "Plus n Minus" is her solo debut release and her first release under Sublime Artist Agency, and the Lovelyz member herself composed the track and wrote the lyrics.
allkpop.com

iKON's Koo Jun Hoe & TREASURE's Yoshi test positive for COVID-19

Following earlier reports of iKON's Kim Jin Hwan, Song Yun Hyeong, and Donghyuk all testing positive for COVID-19, iKON's Koo Jun Hoe and TREASURE's Yoshi have also tested positive for COVID-19. On January 25 KST, YG Entertainment released an official statement, confirming the positive COVID-19 test results of iKON's Koo...
