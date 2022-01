Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has been confirmed as the MC for Mnet's program 'Queendom 2'. On January 25 KST, the production team for 'Queendom 2' stated, "After making her successful debut back in 2007 as part of the global girl group Girls' Generation, Taeyeon rose as a musician who, frequently called the 'the trusted vocal queen', has stayed at the top of the K-pop industry for 16 years. She is a representative musician who leads the global world of K-pop, and has a wide musical fan base at home and overseas. Above all, Taeyeon is a role model who many girl groups want to resemble. We look forward to her abilities to play various roles as the host of the program."

