ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gators get a healthy bump up in NET rankings after Vandy win

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6KQU_0dtXLtSS00

Florida basketball turned up the defense on Saturday afternoon in the O’Connell Center and ran the Vanderbilt Commodores out of the building for a 61-42 win. It was the Gators’ third-straight victory — all against SEC opponents — and helped even their conference record at 3-3 in the waning days of January.

UF has been without star center Colin Castleton for the past two games but it has hardly made much of a difference as the rest of the team has seemingly coalesced in his absence. The emergence of former five-star prospect Kowacie Reeves as a legitimate option on the floor has helped replace the 6-foot-11-inch big man’s production — a trend that hopefully continues after Castleton eventually returns.

While Florida remains shut out of the major polls, the wins have them moving up the NET rankings in recent weeks, climbing up to No. 34 after the Vandy win marking a five-spot improvement since yesterday and a six-spot improvement since our last update after the Mississippi State Bulldogs game.

The Gators continue their rough five-day stretch on Monday with a makeup game on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels followed by a home game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday. If the Orange and Blue can take advantage of a slumping Rebels team and somehow sneak up on the Vols, the NCAA Tournament picture will be looking much better than before.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Ncaa Tournament#On The Road#College Football#The Vanderbilt Commodores#Sec#Blue#Rebels
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Independent Florida Alligator

No. 20 Gators start season with back-to-back wins

Florida is a blue blood program in the realm of collegiate women’s tennis. Champions as recent as 2017, the Gators opened the season at No. 20 in the nation. With plenty to prove, a potential rise back to the top started off on the right foot Sunday with a 6-1 win over North Florida and a shutout performance against South Florida 7-0 the following day.
TENNIS
247Sports

Rayshon Luke bumped up in latest rankings

Arizona running back commit Rayshon Luke has seen a major bump in 247Sports' latest rankings. He is now the second highest rated commit in the Wildcats' class after moving from being ranked 237 to now being ranked 198. Luke's movement comes in large part due to an impressive performance at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy