FRAMINGHAM – Maxwell Neustadt, 34, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2022. Born in Newton, Max was the son of Marc Neustadt of Newton and Geraldine (Gulotta) Neustadt (predeceased). Loving father of Jackson Neustadt of Framingham. Max is survived by his brother Jacob Neustadt, long-time girlfriend Casey Parker both of Framingham and Marc Neustadt’s partner Nancy Simons of Newton. He leaves many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO