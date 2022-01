* Kentucky student-athletes who are involved in agriculture are invited to apply for one of six scholarships and recognition as a 2022 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year, a partnership of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. To qualify, student-athletes must be Kentucky farmers or involved in agriculture; graduating seniors in high school; and accepted to a college, university, or trade school following graduation. An agriculture major is not required, and preference will be given to Kentucky colleges; however, out-of-state schools will be considered if the applicant is seeking a specialized degree in an agricultural field.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO