Kemmerer, WY

In tiny Wyoming town, Bill Gates bets big on nuclear power

Panhandle Post
 5 days ago
KEMMERER, Wyoming (AP) — A tiny Wyoming town faces transformation when a company started by Bill Gates builds a new type of nuclear power...

Teresa Gorzalka
4d ago

NO NO NO! Bill Gates GO AWAY… take your nuclear plant to some other state, how about the state YOU LIVE IN!!!!

Rebekah Mills
4d ago

if ppl know bill gates they know this isn't good. in his shadow's are a uncountable trail of death

Shirley Cassell
4d ago

don't let this creep in our state, he will ruin it for everyone

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming's power play: Nuclear project could be the catalyst for economic diversification

Last summer’s bombshell announcement that Wyoming will be home to a first-of-its-kind nuclear demonstration project has energized the Cowboy State’s efforts to wean itself from dependence on fossil fuels. Best known for its abundant, high-quality and affordable coal reserves, Wyoming has been almost desperately seeking other economic drivers...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia Senate passes bill to allow nuclear power

(The Center Square) – A nuclear power plant could legally be constructed in West Virginia under legislation passed by the state Senate this week. Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, would repeal the state’s existing ban on nuclear power plants, which has been in effect since 1996. It passed the chamber 24-7 with bipartisan support. A handful of Republicans and Democrats voted against the bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wake Up Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming is so Expensive That JOKES

After writing yet another story about how expensive Jackson, Wyoming is becoming I decided that we need some jokes about it. So, I sat down and wrote some. Feel free to share them with your friends. Let's get the first, most used, and obvious joke out of the way. The...
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Storefronts Filling Up in Wyoming’s Small Towns

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The landscape of forlorn, empty storefronts on Main Street are a thing of the past for many small towns in Wyoming. Jumps in tourism traffic and the oil and gas industry, along with an influx of city dwellers looking to escape...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Candidate for governor announces plan for Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Second-time Wyoming governor candidate Rex Rammell made an appearance in Cheyenne on Thursday to reveal his plan for the state, which he said is centered on natural resource sovereignty and education reform. He announced his campaign to run against Gov. Mark Gordon in the 2022 Republican primary last March, making this the veterinarian's sixth run for a high-profile political office since 2008. Every campaign in Idaho and Wyoming has been unsuccessful thus far, including the previous gubernatorial election and the race for the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Person
Bill Gates
My Country 95.5

Where to Hunt for Lost Treasure in Wyoming

There are many stories in the state of lost treasures and lost mines. So what are those stories and where does a treasure seeker begin looking?. In the video, below, author Peter Netzel talks about re-releasing his book series on lost treasures and his plans to split the Wyoming series into 4 books based on 4 regions in the state. He then plans to spend a little time, himself, looking for some of these lost fortunes.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Omicron Now Detected in 10 Wyoming Counties

As many as 237 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have now been detected in 10 of Wyoming's 23 counties, according to Wyoming Department of Health data. As of Monday, Jan. 24, Albany County had 119 cases, Laramie County had 60, Fremont County had 21, Carbon County had 14, Goshen and Sheridan counties each had six, Park County had five, Sweetwater County had four, and Johnson and Natrona counties each had one.
WYOMING STATE
pcrecordtimes.com

Platte County boasts local meat processing plant

CHUGWATER – Part of the battle that beef and pork producers have been waging in Wyoming along with inflation that is out of control in America right now is the costs of shipping and processing their animals. Mom and pop butcher shops that went by the wayside, driven out...
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
frcheraldstar.com

Rancher-owned meat packing plant progressing, but scaled down

The planned site for the proposed 25-kill per week, meat processing cooperative is now just bare ground and located just down the road from Fall River Feedyard at 28005 Angostura Road. The property is a total of 11 acres and also touches the east side of Hwy. 385/18, across from Angostura Den.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
Herald-Dispatch

W.Va. House to host public hearing on bill to lift restrictions on nuclear power plant construction

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates wants to know what the public thinks about lawmakers’ plans to go nuclear. The House Government Organization Committee will host a public hearing in the House Chamber in Charleston at 10 a.m. Friday on House Bill 2882, which would lift state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction.
CHARLESTON, WV
101.9 KING FM

Watch! Massive Herd Of Wyoming Pronghorn Running Downhill

Whether you call them Pronghorns, Antelopes, or Speed Goats, a person on social media recently captured the biggest herd of the animals featured in "Home On The Range" I've ever seen. I mean, sure you see a lot of these guys across Wyoming, but I don't think it's quite as normal to see them in such a large herd.
WYOMING STATE
wvgazettemail.com

Bills that would lift state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction move toward passage in both chambers

Two identical bills that would lift restrictions on nuclear power plant construction in West Virginia moved closer to passage in the state Legislature Monday. The full Senate is slated to vote on Senate Bill 4 Tuesday without discussion after it advanced to a third reading Monday, while House Bill 2882 was advanced to the full House of Delegates by the Government Organization Committee.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project Team Drills Second Exploratory Well

LARAMIE — Led by the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) and in collaboration with Basin Electric Power Cooperative, a team of researchers and partners on the Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project recently began drilling a second deep test well for site characterization. Spudding of the test well near...
WYOMING STATE
