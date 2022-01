The ketogenic diet is a revolutionary low-carb and high-fat eating program that puts your body into ketosis–the state where you burn fat for energy. There are plenty of benefits of undergoing this diet: quick weight loss, better heart health, balanced hormones, lower blood sugar levels, more energy, and a clear and sharp mind. In a nutshell, the keto diet has the power to change your body in ways no other diet can. However, there are a lot of misconceptions about it that might get in the way of your health and body goals.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 15 DAYS AGO