Premier League

Watch: Fabinho's Controversial Penalty Gives Liverpool Needed Victory Against Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3O18_0dtXIMws00

Liverpool have been hanging on to their lead in the second half, but a controversial penalty given by referee Kevin Friend having checked VAR, Fabinho slots it home to give Liverpool a huge three points.

A massive moment in the title race as come at Selhurst Park, as Liverpool make it 3-1 in the late stages of their match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool went 2-0 up early on in the match through Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Crystal Palace then pulled one back, as Odsonne Edouard scores to make it 2-1.

The match was put to bed by a Fabinho penalty. The spot kick came controversially following a delightful long ball over the top from Trent Aexander-Arnold. Diogo Jota controlled the ball and then ran into an oncoming Vicente Guaita.

Despite running into the keeper himself, Jota was given the penalty by Kevin Friend after being advised to check VAR. Fabinho slotted home the important goal to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City.

Crystal Palace Starting XI

Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace Subs

Jack Butland, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon

  • Kaide Gordon: Just How Good Can The Liverpool Youngster Be?

The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
LFCTransferRoom

'You Basically Put A Trap' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk On Defending One-v-One Situations

In a recent interview, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been talking about his method for dealing with one on one situations with attackers. After damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2020, Van Dijk was ruled for the remainder of the season but has returned for the new campaign and has helped the Reds run of just two defeats in all competitions since August 2021.
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool And The Art Of A Last Minute Transfer

The idea of Liverpool not doing any business in a transfer window has become somewhat of a joke amongst fans in recent windows. However, the business they do pull off has all come under the trademark, with the Reds pulling off transfers in a swift fashion. The best example of...
