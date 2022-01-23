Watch: Fabinho's Controversial Penalty Gives Liverpool Needed Victory Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool have been hanging on to their lead in the second half, but a controversial penalty given by referee Kevin Friend having checked VAR, Fabinho slots it home to give Liverpool a huge three points.

A massive moment in the title race as come at Selhurst Park, as Liverpool make it 3-1 in the late stages of their match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool went 2-0 up early on in the match through Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Crystal Palace then pulled one back, as Odsonne Edouard scores to make it 2-1.

The match was put to bed by a Fabinho penalty. The spot kick came controversially following a delightful long ball over the top from Trent Aexander-Arnold. Diogo Jota controlled the ball and then ran into an oncoming Vicente Guaita.

Despite running into the keeper himself, Jota was given the penalty by Kevin Friend after being advised to check VAR. Fabinho slotted home the important goal to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City.

Crystal Palace Starting XI

Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace Subs

Jack Butland, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon

