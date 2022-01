As the Philadelphia Flyers continue to lose, they now find themselves near the bottom of the standings and out of the playoff race, which all but confirms they will be sellers at the trade deadline. The team has several pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who could be moved, but contenders will be looking for a solid backup goaltender to add depth and give the starter more rest down the stretch. That puts Martin Jones at the top of the Flyers’ list of trade assets before the 2022 deadline.

