The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands has extended its 2021 fundraising campaign to the end of February. Leslie Salling, president and CEO of the local United Way, said the annual campaign has raised nearly $880,000, which is 70% of its goal. United Way is looking to raise $1.25 million, which is the same goal the organization set in its 2020 campaign, which wrapped up early last year with nearly $1.5 million collected.

CHARITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO