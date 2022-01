The gap between mobile and PC gaming is constantly narrowing because of the improvements in mobile hardware. But as this gap closes, game developers need tools that can help them create titles that can work on multiple platforms without rewriting the entire game from scratch. Vulkan is the right tool for this job and has been widely adopted across the gaming industry and on various mobile and PC operating systems. Vulkan is an open-source and cross-platform application program interface (API) developed by Khronos Group, a non-profit consortium with members including technology giants such as AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, etc. Today, the Khronos Group is announcing its next update to the Vulkan API with new recommendations under the Vulkan 1.3 specifications, making cross-platform game porting easier for developers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO