KDE Plasma is a pretty frelling great desktop environment - but couldn't it be better? The KDE team have begun the previously announced 15-Minute Bug Initiative. The idea is to clean up issues in Plasma that affect the user experience within the first 15 minutes of booting. Encountering bugs quickly will put people off and gives a bad impression of not just Plasma, but of Linux as a whole. So this is their time to shine, especially with the Steam Deck coming that uses Plasma for the normal desktop mode.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO