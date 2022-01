Starting this week, 343 Industries will be making some changes to how it packages and prices items across Halo Infinite's store. Over on Twitter, 343 Industries' head of design Jerry Hook said the team has been "monitoring the discussions on the shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch." According to Hook, 343 will be using the feedback from the community as well as data collated by the developer to "begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite."

