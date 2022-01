SAN DIEGO — Were you at these shows? Some of the most enjoyable CBS 8 archive footage to share is of San Diego concerts through the years. From an interview with legendary musical duo Jan and Dean to a snippet of one of the best-known songs from Duran Duran's heyday, these are just the latest musical gems we've come across. Our cameras were sometimes limited in how much of a performance they could capture, but we hope these will bring back fond memories if you were lucky enough to be there - or wish you were.

