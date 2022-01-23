ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video: Rescuers lead dog to safety with sausage attached to drone

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPSHIRE, England (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Animal rescuers in England helped lure a lost dog to safety on Jan. 15 by hanging a sausage from a drone to prevent her from drowning in marshland. Millie...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dangled drone sausage saves runaway dog lost on mudflats

Video footage shows a dog being saved from drowning on mudflats after search teams dangled a sausage from a drone. Millie, a three-year-old Jack Russell, had gone missing near Emsworth in Hampshire and was in danger from the rising tide. Volunteer members of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue Group...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hackaday.com

Flying Sausage Rescues Pooch, Drone Pilots Save The Day

When we write about drone stories from the United Kingdom, they often have a slightly depressing air to them as we relate tales of unverified air proximity reports closing airports or bungled official investigations that would make the Keystone Kops look like competent professionals. But here’s a drone story from...
ELECTRONICS
newschain

Stranded dog rescued with sausage dangled from drone

A pet dog was rescued after she was led to safety with a sausage hanging from a drone. Millie, a jack russell-whippet cross, went missing on January 13 when she escaped from her lead on a walk in Havant, Hampshire. After a search lasting several days, she was eventually located...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sausage#Rescuers#Volunteers#Kayaks#Wkrc
foxwilmington.com

Rescue Charity in England Uses a Drone and a Sausage to Save a Dog From Drowning

Animal rescuers in southern England helped lure a lost dog to safety in an unconventional way: by hanging a sausage from a drone to prevent her from drowning in marshland. Denmead Drone Search & Rescue, a charity set up to find missing pets and people, says Millie had been missing for two days.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Boy, 4, died after getting head stuck in homemade double stairgate

A four-year-old boy died after getting his head stuck in a homemade double stairgate, an inquest has heard.Draco Chapman was found injured by one of his older siblings on April 2, 2019 and was taken to Norwich and Norfolk Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma.He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and then to a hospice, where he died on April 23.An inquest heard that the child became stuck between two stairgates that had been fitted one above the other in a door frame by his mother, Rachel Chapman, at their home in Osbert Close,...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Father, 2 children found dead in murder-suicide in Ohio home

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A father and his two children were found dead in a Preble County home Monday in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies had been called to the home on Greenbush Road in Gratis Township Monday morning for a welfare check initiated by the children's mother.
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate afternoon shooting Tuesday

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Avondale Tuesday afternoon and police are still searching for suspects. Police were called to Burnet Avenue near Forest at about 1:30 p.m. for the shooting. The victim had already been taken to the hospital when they got there. Police say the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy