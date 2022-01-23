ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Curious about Supergoop? I tried three popular products

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtMJl_0dtX9sSq00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Attending college a few minutes from the Jersey Shore meant I was buying one product pretty often during spring and summer sessions: sunscreen , and a lot of it. While I’ve since graduated and now live farther from the beach, sun protection remains a top priority to me. This summer, I tried a new brand with a fun name just for kicks — and totally loved it.

Supergoop popped up on my radar when I was looking for sensitive-skin-friendly sunscreens made with cleaner ingredients. Much to my surprise, the brand actually had not one, but three formulas I wanted to try — so I did just that. I lathered up with the best sunscreens Supergoop has to offer, and here’s how each one performed.

What is Supergoop?

Supergoop is a prestige skin care brand that is best known for a sunscreen collection with unique formulations. Besides traditional liquid sunscreens, Supergoop offers mousse, oil and serum formulas. Most recently, they’ve added SPF skin care and beauty products to their lineup, ranging from moisturizers to eyeshadows.

The formulas are luxurious yet lightweight, and they’re free from over 1,600 harsh ingredients commonly seen in sunscreens, including oxybenzone and octinoxate. Instead, Supergoop focuses on clean, gentle formulas with safer ingredients for people and the planet alike. The sunscreens are reef friendly and cruelty free, and their eco-friendly packaging is recyclable.

What is Supergoop Play Body Mousse?

Our experience with Supergoop Play Body Mousse

Supergoop Play Body Mousse SPF 50 Sunscreen has become a viral sensation for its airy, lightweight texture. It’s a notable contrast to gooey liquid sunscreens I’ve used in the past, most of which were hard to spread and left stubborn residues. Instead, Supergoop Play Body Mousse ticked several boxes on my sunscreen most-wanted list: It absorbed quickly, didn’t irritate my skin and had a pleasant, clean scent.

Where to buy Supergoop Play Body Mousse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKKQt_0dtX9sSq00

Supergoop Play Body Mousse sunscreen costs $19-$34. You can buy it from Amazon , Sephora and Supergoop .

SHOP NOW

What is Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen?

Our experience with Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, a velvety gel formula, is as friendly to sensitive skin as facial sunscreens get. It’s oil free and fragrance free, and it contains antioxidants and nourishing ingredients that soothe and protect skin. Unseen Sunscreen takes on a sheer, matte finish while moisturizing skin — a characteristic that made it a suitable base for my liquid foundation. It emerged as my go-to choice for sunny backyard barbecues and day trips.

Where to buy Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2Na1_0dtX9sSq00

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen retails for $20-$34 and is sold by Amazon , Ulta , Sephora and Supergoop .

SHOP NOW

What is Supergoop Glow Oil?

Our experience with Supergoop Glow Oil

Supergoop Glow Oil, an SPF 50 body sunscreen, surprised me the most. Normally I’m not a fan of oil-based products, but I was sold on how soft and silky it left my arms and legs. And because the Glow Oil is a water-repellent formula, it held up better than expected to sweat and water splashes. I also discovered it’s the perfect reapplication option over thicker sunscreens because it was quick and easy to spread with no patchiness.

Where to buy Supergoop Glow Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ysnE_0dtX9sSq00

Supergoop Glow Oil retails for $15-$38 at Amazon , Ulta , Sephora and Supergoop .

SHOP NOW

Other products worth considering

Depending on your skin type and skincare needs, you may need to invest in more than one type of sun-protection product, including facial and lip sunscreen .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwrDL_0dtX9sSq00

Supergoop PLAY Lip Balm

Protect lips with Supergoop’s SPF 30 lip balm, a moisturizing formula that is infused with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and acai.

Sold by Supergoop , Amazon and Sephora

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otSbp_0dtX9sSq00

Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel SPF 30

This broad-spectrum sunscreen gel is a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly and won’t clog pores, plus it’s vegan friendly and reef safe.

Sold by Ulta

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGSLp_0dtX9sSq00

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen

Besides delivering SPF 60 protection, this facial sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and provides a smooth base beneath makeup.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Curious about what all the fuss is about with Anastasia Beverly Hills beauty products? Here’s what I found in testing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I’ve always admired Anastasia Beverly Hills for its contribution to the world of brow products. This year, I decided to see whether one of the company’s products could tame what I affectionately refer to as “the unruly duo” on my forehead.  I was in for a surprise: […]
MAKEUP
WNCT

People on TikTok are showering in Arc’teryx waterproof jackets. 5 things to know about the latest trend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. TikTok has a reputation for being a disruptor. The controversial platform has been involved in everything from dangerous challenges to the 2020 presidential election. However, the latest trend isn’t controversial or dangerous. All it involves is getting a shower while wearing a waterproof jacket.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WNCT

Beaufort man facing drug charges after arrest

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort man is facing several drug-related charges after his arrest by deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Falanta Terrell Simmons, 34, of 672 Merrimon Road in Beaufort, was arrested and charged with six counts of trafficking in heroin. Officials said he is a repeat offender and was in jail […]
BEAUFORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Sunscreen#Clean Skin#Beauty Products#Bestreviews#Spf
SPY

Ending Soon: The Internet’s Best Deals, Sales & Secret Coupon Codes for Jan. 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Table of Contents Amazon Anthropologie ASOS Bed Bath & Beyond Bonobos Everlane Horchow J.Crew Madewell Nordstrom Overstock Philips SSENSE  Sur La Table Wayfair Williams Sonoma Urban Outfitters West Elm A new week is here, and the deals are certainly in abundance. During the week of January 24, you can find savings at many of your favorite retailers, including ASOS, Amazon, Wayfair, J.Crew, Bonobos, Sur La Table, Urban Outfitters, SSENSE, West Elm, Nordstrom and more. Below we’ve highlighted some of our favorite sales of the week to help...
RETAIL
SPY

KN95 Face Mask For Kids Are Sold Out Everywhere But Here (Updated)

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Are you struggling to find protective KN95 face masks for kids that are in stock and ready for delivery? These products have become harder to find in recent days, but we were able to find two places where kids’ KN95 masks are still available and in stock online: Shop Vida KN95 Face Masks for Kids – $35.00 Shop Amazon-Brand KN95 Face Masks for Kids – $34.49 Sold Out Wellbefore Kids’...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Footwear News

The 21 Best Winter Boots for Men to Help You Survive the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is in full swing folks, and we’re looking at a long, snowy road ahead for those that live up north. Whether you live in a region where tackling icy driveways and frigid temps are a daily routine, or you pay the occasional visit to a ski town, it’s important you have a solid pair of boots that can handle the elements for this winter (and future cold seasons). And since we’re knee-deep in snow season, there’s no better...
APPAREL
newbeauty.com

12 Problem-Solving Hair Products Worth Trying

This article first appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. Active-infused hair care is taking center stage, and these problem-solving formulas get a standing ovation. 1 / 9. Best For: Frizzy Hair. Active Ingredients: Plant Oils. “Oils like marula, jojoba, tamanu, hemp seed, apricot,...
HAIR CARE
WKRG

Curious in adding Sonos to your home? I tested four of their most popular models to find out what’s right for you

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I set up a Sonos sound system, and here’s how it works. Sonos has been manufacturing audio equipment since 2002, and the company is well regarded in the industry for their high-quality sound and sleek-looking speakers. These days, all of their models offer some level of smart functionality and wirelessly connect to each other and other devices.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Virtual Product Try-On Experiences

This virtual shade matching experience uses AR virtual try-on and personalized AI to create the Personalized Product Sample Experience. The software matches the user with the perfect foundation shade to sample. Perfect Corp, MAC Cosmetics, and SoPost introduced the virtual experience to allow consumers to sample the MAC Cosmetics'' Studio Fix Fluid Foundation.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Dry skin? Try these makeup products for a glowy complexion

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
MAKEUP
wfla.com

Curious about HIIT workouts? Here’s what you need to get started

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a busy life but want to get serious about your fitness, one of the best ways to do that is by incorporating a few HIIT workouts into your weekly exercise routine. The main purpose of a HIIT workout is to squeeze the maximum amount of exercise into the smallest amount of time.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

11 best jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day that they’ll fall in love with

While it might feel like Christmas was just yesterday, it’s now time to start thinking about gifting for Valentine’s Day. And while the day has traditionally been reserved for a partner, it needn’t be – you may find yourself wanting to treat your gal pal or a relative.Whoever you’re celebrating this 14 February, we think something sparkly goes a little further than flowers. Nothing provides the same amount of joy as a jewellery piece that they will reach for time and again. If chosen well, it’ll be a daily wear that constantly reminds them of you.When gifting jewellery, it’s always worth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
News 8 WROC

How to make sure you’re buying real KN95 masks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the CDC states, “any mask is better than no mask,” you want to wear the most protective mask you can. You also want to know for sure what you are wearing. A false sense of security could put you in a situation where you unknowingly expose yourself […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

We tried Caroline Hirons’s famous skincare routine – here’s how it went

How to even define your skin type is a challenge in itself. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed with the sheer level of often contradictory information and the amount of products being sold to us. Newbie or skincare junkie, it’s difficult to find what will work for you.While the demand for make-up has plummeted during the pandemic, skincare interest is on the rise. Just three-months into staying at home searches for skincare rose by 100 per cent on Google Trends, and maskne – mask acne – became a genuine concern. In other words: all of us are prioritising our skin right...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Glossier’s solid you perfume has been relaunched – here’s how it compares to the eau de parfum

If you’ve ever walked past someone in the street and thought “god, they smell amazing” but can’t quite put your finger on why, we’d wager they were wearing a spritz of Glossier’s you.The cult fragrance, launched by the brand in 2017, fast became one of the coolest scents to be smelt wearing, but not for the reasons you might expect. Far from being instantly recognisable, the challenge with describing Glossier you is that it – intentionally – smells a little different on everyone, hence the name.Much like Glossier’s fuss-free make-up, this perfume is designed to enhance, not disguise, working with...
MAKEUP
WNCT

WNCT

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy