What we learned from the Flyers 6-3 loss to the Sabres

For the third time this season and the third time in eight days, the Flyers will face the New York Islanders, this time in New York. The Flyers have a shot at franchise history tonight. The longest winless streak in team history is 12, but things are actually a little more muddled than that for two reasons: the NHL doesn’t count overtime and shootout losses in losing streaks, only winless streaks, and the franchise’s previous winless streaks include ties. The 12 game winless streak came in February and March of 1999, achieved by a team that finished 37-29-19 and second place in the division. That streak included four ties and over those 12 games they put 361 shots on net and allowed 281. The two 11 game winless streaks in the team’s history also included two ties each.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO