Premier League

Rodrigo Bentancur: Aston Villa approach Juventus in bid to sign Uruguay international

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa have approached Juventus in a bid to sign Rodrigo Bentancur as manager Steven Gerrard makes another ambitious move to strengthen his squad. The 24-year-old Uruguay...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World Cup plans can help African migrants avoid ‘death in the sea’, Gianni Infantino claims

Fifa president Gianni Infantino controversially suggested on Wednesday that changes to football’s calendar might make Africans less likely to migrate to Europe and risk death in the Mediterranean Sea.The leader of football’s world governing body spoke in support of his organisation’s calendar reforms, which include plans for biennial World Cups, at the Assembly of the Council of Europe in StrasbourgHe said the proposals were vital to give the football world outside of Europe hope, adding: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more...
UEFA
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
kion546.com

Aston Villa signs defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa has signed defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal, making him the club’s fifth addition of the January transfer window. The 27-year-old Chambers can play in both central defense and at right-back and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park for an undisclosed fee. His arrival follows those of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Kerr Smith as Steven Gerrard reshapes his squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Ivory Coast vs Egypt on TV? Time, channel and how to watch all today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures

One of the biggest match-ups at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations so far takes place on Wednesday, with one of the pre-tournament favourites set for a relatively early exit.Ivory Coast cruised through their group stage, finishing top and unbeaten in Group E, with only hosts Cameroon scoring more than the six goals The Elephants managed.The goals have been spread around so far, with Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe the only player in the squad to notch twice at the tournament - which is the same tally as last-16 opponents Egypt have managed in total.Mohamed Salah managed one goal as his team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as their new manager

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Watford, who sit in the Premier League relegation zone, sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson’s English record, from Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in his homeland.Bristol City, 1982After beginning his managerial career in Sweden with Halmstad, Hodgson’s first job in England was a brief and unsuccessful spell at Bristol City, winning only three out of 21 games in just under four months in charge. City were relegated...
PREMIER LEAGUE

