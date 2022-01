Eating a low-sodium diet has several important health benefits. Even reducing your sodium intake by a small amount can lower your blood pressure over time. Less sodium can also reduce your risk for heart attack and stroke. When our bodies receive too much sodium, extra fluid is pulled into the bloodstream. This increased volume of fluid puts stress on the blood vessels and causes them to harden over time. This causes the heart to have to work harder to pump blood throughout the body. By cutting back on sodium, you can help take strain off your heart and blood vessels. That’s where it’s important to know the best foods to reduce sodium.

