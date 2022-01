France has put the UK on alert that it could start legal proceedings if there is no further movement on post-Brexit fishing licences.European affairs minister Clement Beaune said Paris was “not happy with the situation” following a wrangle over licences for French vessels to fish in British waters.Last month, the French government said 93% of the requested licences had been issued by Britain compared to 60% at the beginning of November.If dialogue proves insufficient then legal action may be necessary.France's European affairs minister Clement BeauneBut Mr Beaune, speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, said the lack of progress since...

EUROPE ・ 3 DAYS AGO