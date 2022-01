Security forces fired tear gas at protesters barricading the streets and throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday, as anger grows at the government’s inability to stop jihadist attacks spreading across the country.Several hundred people marched through downtown Ouagadougou chanting for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. “The jihadists are hitting (the country), people are dying, others are fleeing their homes. … We want Roch and his government to resign because their handling of the country is not good. We will never support them,” said protester Amidou Tiemtore. Some people were also protesting in solidarity with neighboring...

PROTESTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO