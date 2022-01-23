ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop snoring in its tracks with this smart eye mask, now $35 off

 5 days ago
NYPost Store

Better health starts with better sleep. If you’re hoping to improve in this area in 2022, but happen to have a loved one who snores (or you snore yourself) you don’t have to give up on this goal. The VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask is ready to come to your rescue, serving as the perfect solution for quieter nights. And right now it’s on sale for $64.99, 34% off the usual price, or you can score two for $124.99.

The VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask utilizes technology to solve snoring for good. It works by using advanced bone conduction and sound-recognition technologies that precisely identify snoring. Once snoring is detected, it sends out super subtle sounds or vibrations at 36 levels to stop the snoring or reduce snoring times.

Don’t be intimidated by its high-tech status. It’s still super comfortable to wear and is constructed from an ecological, soft, high-density sponge. It’s also easy to turn on and automatically starts with the preset working mode so you don’t need to be a tech genius to get it going. Just place it over your eyes, turn the power on and get ready to have a better night’s sleep. Once you’re done, a companion app will give you a visual display of both your snoring and sleep data.

Gadgetify raved about how easy the VVFLY works, sharing, “put it on your ear, turn it on, and you are set.” Trend Hunter called it “one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the nighttime annoyance.” And happy customers are raving too. Sinan shared, “It really works. Stopped most of my snoring. Wife is now able to sleep sound… Elegant, well-designed product. Also pretty comfortable to wear through the night.”

Get ready to have a better night’s sleep and banish snoring from your bedroom with the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask. Get one for $64.99, or grab two for $124.99.

Prices subject to change.

