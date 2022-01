From romance to tea parties to engaging with history, February offers cultural opportunities for all. Honor Black History Month at Halle Cultural Arts Center’s Exhibition. Visit Apex’s Halle Cultural Arts Center to see the artwork of local Black creatives Charlton Cole on display all month long. Born and raised in Jamaica, Cole has always been inspired by the beauty of his surroundings and the colors of nature, an appreciation that shines through in his impressionist landscape paintings. At the end of the month, Halle will culminate the exhibit with a reception where guests will get to meet Cole in person and ask him questions about his work.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO