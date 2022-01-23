ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Rep Provides Update After The Star Is Involved In Multi-Car Accident

By Erik Swann
 5 days ago
There are many Hollywood icons who are beloved by their celebrity colleagues as well as the public at large. Stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and the recently departed Betty White have reached this level of stardom. The same is also true for Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the Terminator actor continues...

Lhing Santiago
4d ago

I read that he wasn't given a ticket? Why do famous ppl get away with these? They should be held more responsible, especially him given that he was a governor of CA), since their fans look up to them. A ticket is not that much to show that they are held to obey the law as much as we mere mortals do. Wonder what else they get away other than traffic tickets.

Bonnie Jones
4d ago

Since he said “F*** your freedom” regarding vaccine mandates, I have lost all respect for him. I was a huge fan. I will no longer watch anything with him in it. Go back to Austria, this is America where we enjoy our freedom.

Muzik me
4d ago

So many people just like stirring the pot. He was involved in an accident plain and simple, something that happens daily around the world. Just as any other accident, a file is claimed with their insurance companies and since the lady was injured she’ll have to file a bodily injury claim and the case will be settled. I’m glad he’s OK and I hope the injured woman heals quickly.

