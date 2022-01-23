Miniature Banksy model goes on display in Newcastle

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — “The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world,” is coming soon to Cambridge. The Art Of Banksy, which is not authorized by the famous-but-anonymous street artist, will run in Harvard Square at a Harvard Coop building from Feb. 17 to April 3. Organizers say the exhibition will feature “over 100 original works from private collectors across the globe,” including “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper” and original variations of “Girl with Balloon.” Banksy’s “Flower Thrower (Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker) “This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy’s works in one place,” said Corey Ross, the CEO of Starvox Ehibits, in a statement. “Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim.” Tickets are on sale now at banksyexhibit.com, starting at $39.99.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO