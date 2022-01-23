ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miniature Banksy model goes on display in Newcastle

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mini artwork created by Banksy is going on view in Newcastle ahead of an auction. The tiny model of a stable previously appeared at a model village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, during Banksy's Great British Spraycation exhibition. From Monday to Wednesday...

BBC

Rare Dawlish Bronze Age treasure goes on display

A hoard of "rare treasure" from the Bronze Age, that was found in a Dawlish bog, has gone on display in Exeter's museum. The collection was bought by the Royal Albert Memorial Museum after locals helped raise £12,000 for the purchase. A curator said the 2017 find was, to...
SCIENCE
BBC

Contemporary art show goes on display in Wolverhampton

A national tour of contemporary art begins its English leg in Wolverhampton. British Art Show 9 (BAS9), the UK's largest tour of its kind, runs in the city from Saturday until 10 April. About 40 artists' work will be on display at Wolverhampton Art Gallery and the local university's art...
VISUAL ART
Shropshire Star

Model village owners laughing all the way to the Banksy after £1m sale

The anonymous artist left a miniature stables at a Norfolk model village, which has a bright future after the model’s seven-figure sale at auction. A miniature stable made by the artist Banksy and secretly added to a seaside model village attraction has sold at auction for £1 million.
U.K.
CBS Boston

Unauthorized ‘Art Of Banksy’ Exhibition Coming To Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — “The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world,” is coming soon to Cambridge. The Art Of Banksy, which is not authorized by the famous-but-anonymous street artist, will run in Harvard Square at a Harvard Coop building from Feb. 17 to April 3. Organizers say the exhibition will feature “over 100 original works from private collectors across the globe,” including “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper” and original variations of “Girl with Balloon.” Banksy’s “Flower Thrower (Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker) “This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy’s works in one place,” said Corey Ross, the CEO of Starvox Ehibits, in a statement. “Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim.” Tickets are on sale now at banksyexhibit.com, starting at $39.99.    
CAMBRIDGE, MA
BBC

Face mask changes: 'We hope customers aren't discouraged'

Face masks will no longer be compulsory in indoor public spaces in England from Thursday as the government eases Covid-related restrictions. But rail operators and big chains like Sainsbury's, John Lewis and Waitrose have decided to keep the policy to wear masks in place. They will also still be required in shops in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'I grew up in care alone - why did no-one tell me I had siblings?'

Ashley John-Baptiste grew up in care believing he was an only child. Then, out of the blue, he received a message from a brother he never knew he had. He set out to explore what being split from siblings means to those who have been in the care system. As...
KIDS
digboston.com

“THE ART OF BANKSY” COMES TO BOSTON

“The largest touring exhibit of Banksy artworks in the world” will be on display at Harvard. Running from Feb. 17 through April 3, “The Art of Banksy” will be making its temporary home at one of the Harvard Coop’s buildings, at 12 Palmer Street in Harvard Square. The show will feature over 100 works from around the globe. The artist Banksy’s identity is not known to the world but he is known as “an enigmatic artist and world-recognized political activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention. Banksy’s works are seen on city walls, bridges and streets throughout the world, but The Art of Banksy offers a rare chance to see a multitude of works up close in one location.” The show is not curated in partnership with the artist, but the works come from private collections.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Crocodile found under school floorboards goes on display

A 120-year-old crocodile discovered under the floorboards of a school classroom in Wales has gone on display.The remains of the giant saltwater crocodile, which were found by workmen in June 2019, have been meticulously conserved.Pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, arrived at school on Wednesday to view the new display after restoration of the skeleton was completed over Christmas.Rhondda Cynon Taf Council worked with Pure Conservation, a Welsh company with expertise in conservation for heritage collections, to restore the remains.An inspection of the crocodile’s bones by Pure Conservation dates it back to before the 1900s.A...
ANIMALS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Miniature Mondays Painting

Interested in learning how to successfully paint miniatures? Want to get tips and tricks to make your current miniatures look even more awesome? Maybe you just want to paint with friends or meet new ones. Whatever your goal, Mini Monday is for you! Come on in store and collaborate on miniature panting and all that goes along with it! We have covered tables, sore paints and supplies and a few staffers on hand to guide your painting, if needed.
CONROE, TX
