Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte come head-to-head for the third time this month. It's two wins out of two for Chelsea as Spurs look to avoid a third consecutive defeat, as well as ending their unbeaten run under Conte.
Here is the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the London derby:
Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku
Bench: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner
Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Winks, Doherty, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kane, Bergwijn
Bench: Gollini, Rodon, Reguilon, Emerson Royal, Skipp, White, Lucas Moura, Gil, Scarlett
