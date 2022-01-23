'Ziyech Starting Is Madness' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes from his team that drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Bench: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

