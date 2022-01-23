ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Ziyech Starting Is Madness' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9NuO_0dtX1rIR00

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes from his team that drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Bench: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theprideoflondon.com

Looking back at year one of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea reign

It’s been a year like no other for the current Chelsea manager. The impact that German coach Thomas Tuchel has had on the football club has been revolutionary, to say the least. Tuchel marked his one-year in charge with a comfortable 2-0 victory over London rival Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend (although the official anniversary is January 26). Here is a look back at the lovable manager’s journey in SW6 thus far.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel's 'Brutal' Approach Towards Chelsea Players Revealed

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' approach to some of his players has been revealed. The Blues' manager is today celebrating one year in charge at the club, joining the west London side last January after a spell at Ligue 1 outfit PSG. He guided Chelsea to their second ever UEFA...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
SB Nation

How do you rate Thomas Tuchel’s first year at Chelsea?

The life expectancy of a Chelsea manager is not very long. It’s often measured in months, rather than years. That’s not necessarily all that unique in the world of modern football — and Watford have certainly taken it to a whole new level — but it’s often drawn into focus thanks to our continuing habit of winning trophies despite (or perhaps precisely because of) all the chopping and changing.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Ziyech#The Premier League#Brighton Hove Albion#Pulisic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
806
Followers
6K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy