Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the league after four without victory. Two wins against Antonio Conte's side already this month will give the Blues some much-needed confidence heading into the London derby.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Bench: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

What was said?

Ahead of the game, Tuchel said: "It's difficult to create chances against Tottenham since Antonio Conte came in, that’s no secret. It could be a 4-4-2 from them or maybe a 3-5-2 with Eric Dier playing as the number six so let’s see what’s coming.

"Of course we want to create chances and we want to put the game in the opponents’ half but we accept the difficulty in the task. Like always with Conte’s teams, we face a hard fight.

"We’re always happy to play when we have the chance to bounce back like this after a bad result. It always sticks with you a little bit. We’ve had four days to prepare for this match so we are ready.

"It’s our third match in eight days again after a long period but it’s a good one because the importance is clear. It’s a derby and we can feel the excitement all around so there’s not a lot needed to be in the right mood."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube