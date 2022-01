With LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date announced yesterday does that mean we should be hearing when Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be released soon? According to video game enthusiast and freelance writer Tom Henderson he thinks so. After the news broke yesterday that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally be available in April some Star Wars fans started to speculate when the announcement for Jedi Fallen Order 2 would come. Tom Henderson took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He theorizes that an announcement will come on May 4th with a possible release time of Quarter 4 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO