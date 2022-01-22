Watch: Monaghan hold off Donegal in Omagh decider to win McKenna Cup

Former Wales international Phil Davies has been appointed as World Rugby’s new director of rugby.The 58-year-old, currently director of rugby at Leeds, is to join the federation next month as successor to Joe SchmidtDavies’ coaching career, spanning more than 25 years, has included spells with Cardiff Scarlets, Worcester and Namibia who he oversaw at two World Cups.He said in a statement from World Rugby: “I am delighted and humbled to be joining the World Rugby team and am looking forward to getting started.“I am passionate about the sport, its people and global potential and I believe that I...
