Watch: Monaghan hold off Donegal in Omagh decider to win McKenna Cup

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonaghan survive a Michael Murphy-inspired comeback from Donegal to win the Dr McKenna Cup for...

The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Rovman Powell fireworks leaves England chasing a daunting 225 in third T20

England were set a huge 225 to take the lead in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after coming under some sustained punishment from Rovman Powell’s titanic 107 from 53 balls.Moeen Ali came in as captain in the absence of Eoin Morgan who suffered a quad niggle in the warm-up, while the tourists handed T20 debuts to Phil Salt, Harry Brook and George Garton for this third T20 in Barbados.Garton took his maiden international wicket in his first over but the left-armer, one of three in England’s XI alongside Reece Topley and the returning Tymal Mills was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ex-Wales international Phil Davies named World Rugby’s new director of rugby

Former Wales international Phil Davies has been appointed as World Rugby’s new director of rugby.The 58-year-old, currently director of rugby at Leeds, is to join the federation next month as successor to Joe SchmidtDavies’ coaching career, spanning more than 25 years, has included spells with Cardiff Scarlets, Worcester and Namibia who he oversaw at two World Cups.He said in a statement from World Rugby: “I am delighted and humbled to be joining the World Rugby team and am looking forward to getting started.“I am passionate about the sport, its people and global potential and I believe that I...
RUGBY
The Independent

Masters champion Neil Robertson suffers first-round defeat in Berlin

Masters champion Neil Robertson bowed out of the BildBet German Masters in the first round as Ricky Walden turned the screw to see him off with a 5-3 win.Australian Robertson led 3-2 in Berlin when Walden made his move with breaks of 71, 79 and 124 to win the next three frames and secure his passage to a last-16 meeting with Luca Brecel.Asked how much of a boost claiming a big scalp could give him, the Englishman told the World Snooker Tour’s official Twitter account: “They’re the hardest games, to be honest, because you’re playing someone in top form, obviously...
SPORTS
BBC

Cymru Premier round-up

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 20:00 GMT: The two sides occupy the bottom two spots in the table, although Aber are 15 points clear of winless Cefn Druids. Lee Jenkins scored the only goal of the game when Antonio Corbisiero's team won away at the Rock in October's reverse fixture.
SOCCER
The Independent

‘This is the biggest game’: Gregor Townsend savouring Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England

Gregor Townsend believes a mouth-watering opener at home to England will focus the minds of his Scotland players as they go in search of Six Nations success.The Scots have high hopes of making a significant impact at this year’s tournament, with some big results over the past 18 months allied to strong competition for places fuelling the feelgood factor.Head coach Townsend feels his team can draw additional motivation from the fact their first Six Nations match in almost two years in front of supporters will be the Calcutta Cup showdown with the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday week.“I...
WORLD

