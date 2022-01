An indie studio ALIEN will be bringing a new horror/thriller title to the Steam in Q1 of this year. Dubbed “Deadness,” the VR horror title will offer a new twist on the horror experience by confining its players to a wheelchair as they journey through its nightmarish spaces. One one hand, it could be gimmicky. One the other hand though, this limitation could very well add an extra helping of tension to the situation. Take a moment and have a look at it in action.

