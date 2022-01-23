ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir City, TN

Christian nationalism is still thriving — and is a force for returning Trump to power

By John Burnett
ijpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunday service at the Patriot Church in Lenoir City, Tennessee starts out like a lot of evangelical worship: hands aloft, Bibles in laps, full-throated singing about Jesus. When Rev. Ken Peters picks up his wireless mic, the service takes a sharp rightward turn. "Don't let the mainstream media...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 24

Cheese Bacon
4d ago

The left are itching for a chinese style of "Democracy " here and to do away with our Constitution . They won't even condemn china for give ng us the man manipulated virus.

Reply(2)
14
MB20 fangirl
4d ago

is that the new thing the left is calling us to keep the country divided? This must be the unity they promised.

Reply
9
stormchaser
4d ago

whats wrong with having god on your side its better then the alternative like what the dems have

Reply(4)
9
