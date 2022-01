GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Performs responsible administrative and document processing work of a legal nature in the Office of the Register of Deeds. KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES: • General knowledge of the functions and procedures of the office of the Register of Deeds. • General knowledge of the purpose and composition of a variety of documents and of terms used in the office. • Working knowledge of laws relating to matters under the jurisdiction of the Register of Deeds. • Skill in typing rapidly and accurately and operating computers and office machines effectively. • Ability to work accurately with words and figures and to write legibly. • Ability to follow established procedures and specific instructions. • Ability to deal tactfully and courteously with the public; and maintain effective working relationships with other employees.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO