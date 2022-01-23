ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills vs. Chiefs 2022: time, TV schedule, how to watch live online

By John Dixon
Arrowhead Pride
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes on Sunday evening with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. After entering the 2021 postseason as...

www.arrowheadpride.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
NFL
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

2022 Divisional Recap: The Reapening

13 seconds is not a lot of time in the lifespan of beings that experience, on average, about 2.3 billion of them. It’s not enough time to brush your teeth, or dress yourself, or use the restroom, or complete any number of basic tasks. But as it turns out, 13 seconds is more than enough time for Patrick Mahomes II to casually suck the soul remnants out of one of the most desperate NFL fanbases, and in the process complete the preordained, ultimate transformation into the merciless automaton of death he is now confirmed to be. Showtime Mahomes was an exciting new face that took the football world by storm with a revolutionarily high-octane, fun style of playing the game. Little did the general public know, all the while Brett Veach and Andy Reid had been programming Reaper Mahomes, cold-blooded destroyer of worlds, to take Showtime’s place on Sunday. For 31 franchises and fanbases, competing against him is suddenly no longer a challenging novelty, but instead a sobering affirmation of the futility of trying to conquer death. Because Mahomes competing for Lamar Hunt trophies year-in, year-out is just as inevitable.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

3 Chiefs named to PFWA All-Rookie team

The Pro Football Writers of America released its NFL All-Rookie team roster on Tuesday. While Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the big honors, three Kansas City Chiefs made the 2021 All-Rookie team: center Creed Humphrey, left guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Tyrann Mathieu is feeling ‘very well,’ plus other Chiefs injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium Wednesday — as the Chiefs began their preparation for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid started his press conference with a couple of injury updates. “The only person that didn’t practice [Wednesday] was Tyrann [Mathieu],” said...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

All signs point to Tyrann Mathieu playing vs. Bengals

Every sign points to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu taking the field for the AFC championship game on Sunday, beginning with his official practice status on Thursday. Mathieu entered the concussion protocol after seven snaps against the Buffalo Bills and did not play the rest of the game. After...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Conference Championship preview and picks

Conference championship weekend is here, and rematches are the name of the game. Cincinnati will try to duplicate their Week 17 win over the Chiefs, but the task will be much more difficult this time around because the game will be at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, the Rams, 0-2 against the 49ers on the season, including a Week 18 come-from-ahead loss that got San Francisco into the playoffs, will try to get in the win column and punch their second Super Bowl ticket in four years. The Bengals’ win over the Titans was the first road playoff win in franchise history if you’d like to get a real sense of how little fans have had to celebrate in southern Ohio. Kansas City is now the first team to ever host four consecutive conference championship games, and just the seventh team to play in four consecutive conference championship games. (The last team to do so was the Patriots, from 2011 to 2018, which remains completely insane.) Meanwhile, San Francisco is the odd duck of the final four. Why? The Niners don’t have an elite quarterback. Joe Burrow was a former top overall pick and will cement himself as the league’s next big thing with a win over Mahomes, Matthew Stafford – also a former top overall pick – just rallied from a late Tom Brady haymaker to bounce the defending champs, and Mahomes is, well, Mahomes. Jimmy Garoppolo spent his divisional-round matchup giving Troy Aikman heart palpitations with some of the wobbly ducks he threw against the Packers, but he’s still here, and those who count out the Niners should have learned by now to do so at their own peril. At stake for the Rams? Very possibly Stafford’s Hall of Fame candidacy, as he’ll probably get in with a Super Bowl, and immortality for Aaron Donald, whose “best defensive player ever” credentials will get that much stronger with a title. It’ll be hard, if not impossible, to top last weekend’s slate of games, but let’s try anyway, and get to the games.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Film review: Patrick Mahomes took what he wanted against Buffalo defense

The most memorable moment from the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round was the 13-second drive that propelled the Chiefs to victory. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will now always have that moment tagged to his name — but it’s not what made this an excellent performance for him.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: The Bengals are preparing for the Arrowhead experience

The Bengals have twice played in and won the AFC championship. But both of those games in their 80s heyday were played in the friendly confines of Riverfront Stadium. On Sunday they’ll travel to one of the least-hospitable stadiums in sports for the highest-stakes round of NFL football not played at a neutral site. Preparing for Arrowhead Stadium is a top priority. Just check the tape from Wednesday’s practice. Or outside practice, to be precise.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Reports: Chiefs’ personnel man Ryan Poles to become Bears’ next general manager

According to several reports, the Chicago Bears are hiring now-former Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles to become their next general manager. Poles, 36, had been a finalist for the New York Giants’ general manager job before New York went in another direction, hiring Joe Schoen....
NFL

