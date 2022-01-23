Bills vs. Chiefs 2022: time, TV schedule, how to watch live online

Conference championship weekend is here, and rematches are the name of the game. Cincinnati will try to duplicate their Week 17 win over the Chiefs, but the task will be much more difficult this time around because the game will be at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, the Rams, 0-2 against the 49ers on the season, including a Week 18 come-from-ahead loss that got San Francisco into the playoffs, will try to get in the win column and punch their second Super Bowl ticket in four years. The Bengals’ win over the Titans was the first road playoff win in franchise history if you’d like to get a real sense of how little fans have had to celebrate in southern Ohio. Kansas City is now the first team to ever host four consecutive conference championship games, and just the seventh team to play in four consecutive conference championship games. (The last team to do so was the Patriots, from 2011 to 2018, which remains completely insane.) Meanwhile, San Francisco is the odd duck of the final four. Why? The Niners don’t have an elite quarterback. Joe Burrow was a former top overall pick and will cement himself as the league’s next big thing with a win over Mahomes, Matthew Stafford – also a former top overall pick – just rallied from a late Tom Brady haymaker to bounce the defending champs, and Mahomes is, well, Mahomes. Jimmy Garoppolo spent his divisional-round matchup giving Troy Aikman heart palpitations with some of the wobbly ducks he threw against the Packers, but he’s still here, and those who count out the Niners should have learned by now to do so at their own peril. At stake for the Rams? Very possibly Stafford’s Hall of Fame candidacy, as he’ll probably get in with a Super Bowl, and immortality for Aaron Donald, whose “best defensive player ever” credentials will get that much stronger with a title. It’ll be hard, if not impossible, to top last weekend’s slate of games, but let’s try anyway, and get to the games.

