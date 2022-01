MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Plan for a downturn in temperature after a cold front moves through Friday morning. Low temperatures, around sunrise on Friday, will be in the upper 30s. We'll start the day partly cloudy, become mostly cloudy, and then see clouds exiting in the afternoon. There's only a tiny possibility of a shower, mainly along the coast. After an early morning cold front moves south into the Gulf, northwest winds will increase, and push temperatures down, from a midday high in the middle 50s. By sunset, we will be in the 40s.

