ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Despite Senate setbacks, the fight for voting rights is far from over

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXjj9_0dtWv53y00
© Paul Morigi/AP Images for Deliver for Voting Rights

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: the Senate’s failure to overcome a Republican filibuster of voting rights bills last week is a major disappointment to the Americans who make up the large and growing movement to protect democracy. This was a win for politicians who are so intent on keeping their grip on power that they are willing to restrict the ability of other Americans to participate in the most fundamental right of citizenship.

But while the success of the Republicans’ filibuster may have marked the end of the legislative road for the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in this Congress, it will not be the end of the story.

“We will win this fight,” Sen. Cory Booker said on the Senate floor last week. “I don’t know how long it will take, but that will be determined by how dedicated we are to the principles of this democracy.”

Voting rights advocates are students of history. We are keenly aware that there are setbacks with every monumental movement for change, and that those setbacks do not prevent forward progress. We know that filibusters blocked anti-lynching legislation for decades. We know that filibusters blocked civil rights laws for years. The equality and democracy movement persisted. And we will do so again.

Over the past year, a vibrant and expanding coalition activated Americans to demand the passage of new voter protections. Millions of people called Congress and the White House; thousands participated in marches and protests and vigils; hundreds were arrested demanding that our elected leaders demonstrate the same level of courage and commitment to their constituents.

Let’s be clear. This struggle was not about bragging rights for national politicians or organizations. The real victims of the voting rights filibuster are the people targeted by wave after wave of voting restrictions put in place by Republicans since the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act — Black and brown voters, students, people with disabilities. It is voters who are forced to decide whether they can take time away from their job or family to spend hours in a voting line. It is voters singled out by voter ID laws like the one in Texas, where a gun license is acceptable but a student ID is not.

This will not stand. Voting rights advocates can work with members of Congress to advance specific and wildly popular provisions of the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act, such as expanding early voting and making Election Day a federal holiday. We also need to decide a course of action on reforming the Electoral Count Act. Until now, reforming the ECA has been floated by those who wanted to deflect attention and energy from the more important and comprehensive legislation. It must not now become a substitute for more far-reaching action, either. But it could be one useful step that we should weigh.

At the same time, we will turn our attention to voters. The antidote to massive voter suppression is massive voter registration and mobilization. We will help voters understand and overcome new barriers that have been put in place in their states.

Of course, the ultimate solution to the filibuster blockade is to replace senators who defend voter suppression with senators who will defend democracy. Given the realities of a Republican caucus that voted in lockstep to prevent voting rights from even getting a vote, that will mean working to elect more Democratic senators.

What makes this possible is the breadth and energy of the pro-democracy movement. Organizations with a diverse set of primary issues have come to understand that their ability to make change goes hand in hand with protecting democracy. We have brought this conversation into the broader culture through the voices of religious leaders, entertainers and even professional sports figures.

We will keep the faith. We will keep fighting. Because when we fight together, we can win.

Ben Jealous is currently president of People For the American Way in Washington, D.C. and is the former national president & CEO of the NAACP.

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Keep fighting for the right to vote

Evers, Goodman, Schwerner, Chaney and many others died fighting for the right to vote. Now those rights are being systematically taken away. Why? Nineteen states, including Iowa, passed laws making it harder to vote -- reducing polling hours and places, reducing early voting, and restraining local officials from sending out absentee ballot request forms to registered voters. Other states (Arizona, Georgia, Texas) went further, passing laws allowing legislatures to overturn the results as counted by local officials. Why now? Is it because of widespread voter fraud? No. All audits have concluded the 2020 election was free and fair with only isolated incidents of voter fraud. Is it because one candidate, despite all evidence, refused to accept defeat? Yes! Our leaders in Washington have a chance to reverse this dangerous trend of taking away the fundamental right to vote. The legislation before the Senate does not interfere with the states’ rights to conduct federal, state and local elections. It establishes reasonable national standards about early voting days, mail-in ballots, etc. It limits partisan gerrymandering. Senators Ernst and Grassley had a chance to stand up and protect our most basic right. Did they? I am afraid not.
ELECTIONS
dclabor.org

Shuler: ​“Fight isn’t over,” as Senate Republicans again sink voting rights

“This fight isn’t over,” said AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler after the Senate’s 50 Republicans sent the two big voting rights bills down the drain again on Wednesday. “Anti-worker politicians will continue trying to rig our democracy, and America’s union members will do everything in our power to defend it.” Led by labor and the Poor People’s Campaign, progressive groups lobbied, by voice, e-mail and phone right through the end of the debate and votes this week. “It’s not just a Black issue,” warned the Rev. William Barber II, founder and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. “Fifty-five million people will lose their access to the polls they used in 2020, if we allow what’s going on to continue. It’s a democracy issue. Dr. King never framed this issue as just a Black issue. He always framed it as an economic issue and a race issue, and we should be doing the same.” The dual defeat “will not deter Senate Democrats from continuing our fight against voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering and dark money,” despite no GOP support, defiantly declared Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) after the roll call. “We will not quit.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
newscentermaine.com

King, Collins take to Senate floor in impassioned battle over voting rights

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King both took to the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday night amid heated debate over voting rights legislation. The lawmakers were split on the legislation that ultimately failed to advance. Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema...
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Senate Democrats press ahead with voting rights legislation despite GOP opposition

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has opened a floor debate on a measure that Democrats say would protect the rights of voters and the integrity of federal elections. Republicans are likely to filibuster the legislation, in which case Democrats say they'll seek a change to the Senate's rules. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBSN with more on the Senate's next steps and other news from Capitol Hill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
850wftl.com

Senate braces for showdown over voting rights, filibuster rule

(WASHINGTON) — In a rare event, the Senate will convene on Wednesday morning with all Democrats instructed to be in their seats inside the chamber when the business begins as they try to move forward on voting rights legislation and a challenge a long-standing Senate rule, efforts poised to fail without the support of a single Republican and likely even some Democrats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Ben Jealous
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Republicans#Civil Rights#Americans#The White House#The Supreme Court
TODAY.com

Biden administration faces setback for voting rights legislation

President Biden’s voting rights push appears to be barreling toward a failure in the Senate. Democrats are set to miss their self-imposed deadline for a vote that would change Senate rules to make it possible to pass voter protection legislation with no support from Republicans. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 15, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Sinema won’t support changes in the Senate filibuster, in setback for voting rights

WASHINGTON — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday appeared to end a drive by Democrats to change the Senate’s filibuster rules and pass major voting rights legislation. Sinema said during a Senate floor speech that she believed any changes to the filibuster would continue to create political division, despite her concerns over a wave of […] The post Sinema won’t support changes in the Senate filibuster, in setback for voting rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Kelly Hawes column: Stage set for fight over voting rights

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t much like President Joe Biden’s speech on voting rights. He called it incoherent and beneath the office of the presidency. “We have a sitting president — a sitting president — invoking the Civil War, shouting about totalitarianism and labeling millions of Americans his domestic enemies,” McConnell said the day after the president’s speech. “Yesterday, he poured a giant can of gasoline on the fire.”
ATLANTA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
NAACP
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Alabama’s congressional district maps discriminate against Black voters, federal judges rule

Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature must immediately redraw the state’s congressional map after discriminating against Black voters by approving a map that significantly dilutes their political power, a panel of federal judges has ruled.A ruling in US District Court on 24 January ordered the legislature to create at least two – rather than just one – districts in which Black voters are more likely to be able to elect a representative that more closely resembles the state’s demographics.“Black voters have less opportunity than other [Alabama residents] to elect candidates of their choice to Congress,” the judges wrote. “Any remedial plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arkvalleyvoice.com

Republicans Block Voting Rights Bill from U.S. Senate Floor Debate

The effort last night by the Senate Democrat majority to move ahead two federal voting rights bills, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, ended in failure. The Republican minority and two Democrat Senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, chose to vote against allowing the bills to even be debated on the floor of the Senate.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
The Hill

The Hill

459K+
Followers
55K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy