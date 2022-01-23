ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mega-mansion dubbed ‘The One’ could shatter real estate sales records

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dillon Davis
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTDeH_0dtWuxAO00

LOS ANGELES ( KSWB ) – A massive 105,000-square-foot estate dubbed “The One” goes up for auction next month in Bel Air in what potentially could be one of the most expensive U.S. home sales in history.

Sitting on 3.8 acres of land with scenic views from the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, the home at 944 Airole Way was listed for sale on Jan. 7 for $295 million with bidding through Concierge Auctions scheduled to take place from Feb. 28 to March 3. The so-called “once-in-a-lifetime gargantuan estate” features 21 bedrooms, 42 full and seven half bathrooms, a private two-story library and a nightclub with a VIP area, the listing shows .

This $7.9M Missouri mansion comes with three mines

For all the luxury features inside, it’s even more of the same outdoors. It features five separate pools, a 10,000-square-foot sky deck, a putting green and a 400-foot long glass-walled jogging track. Not to mention, it has a seven-bedroom staff quarters, a bowling alley and is surrounded on three sides by a moat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvW0c_0dtWuxAO00
A massive 105,000-square-foot estate dubbed “The One” goes up for auction next month in Bel Air in what potentially could be one of the most expensive home sales in history. (Photo courtesy of Marc Angeles, Concierge Auctions)

Those attached to the property concede: It’s likely only accessible to the ultra-wealthy and they contend it has more than its share of amenities to attract a potential buyer.

“The One is created for today’s billionaire seeking a truly unrepeatable asset, and when it sells, it will be the most significant purchase in the world,” said Aaron Kirman, founder and president of the Aaron Kirman Group and president of the international estates division at the real estate company Compass.

“The One is unmatched in size, scale, safety and triumphant design,” Kirman said.

The Los Angeles Times reported the property was built by film producer Nile Niami through a development company called Crestlloyd. Niami reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October to keep the house out of foreclosure.

It sets the table for what Chad Roffers, president of Concierge Auctions, called an “exceptional and historic” auction, including for its potential sale price. At $295 million, The One would be the most expensive home sold in the U.S. and the fourth most expensive in the world dating back to 2006, according to Christie’s International Real Estate, which tracks luxury property deals.

The most expensive U.S. estate sold under the Christie’s database was in New York: the $147 million Further Lane Beachfront Estate that traded hands in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbqX0_0dtWuxAO00
A massive 105,000-square-foot estate dubbed “The One” goes up for auction next month in Bel Air in what potentially could be one of the most expensive home sales in history. (Photo courtesy of Joe Bryant, Concierge Auctions)

“This house will sell for a big number because it can never be built again in Los Angeles,” said Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates. “The home is your own private resort and the feeling you get from the scale and the views from every angle in the house are extraordinary.”

“Nothing else like this can be created in Los Angeles ever again and there is immense value in that,” Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates said.

‘Worst house on best block’ of San Francisco sells for $2M

So, might you be the one for The One? Better bring your checkbook (or a wealthy friend or loved one).

Bidding opens at 4 p.m. PST on Feb. 28 at the link here . A $250,000 bidding deposit is being required and according to Concierge, all sales are subject to final approval by the court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Winn-Dixie stores to give out 2 million N95 masks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shoppers at Winn-Dixie stores across the southeast can pick up an N95 mask from the grocery store’s pharmacy centers starting Friday, Jan. 28. The Southeastern Grocers have partnered with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in order to distribute more than 2 million […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Concierge Auctions#International Real Estate#Real Estate Company#Shatter#Housing List#The Aaron Kirman Group#Compass#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
WATE

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit about infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) –A four-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in Pittsburgh to push his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and efforts […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WATE

For many of us, remote work is here to stay. Here’s how to make the best of it

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to be comfortable and efficient when working from home — or anywhere Moving from an office setting to remote work can improve your wellbeing, but there are also some potential pitfalls. Consider these essential tips, tricks and handy purchases to help you stay comfortable […]
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
WATE

WATE

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy