Universal Orlando has released the first bits of Mardi Gras 2022 merchandise inside the redesigned All Hallows’ Voodoo Boutique – which now features spooky Bayou vibes. The All Hallows’ Boutique opened last year in Islands of Adventure during Halloween and sells seasonal merchandise. Located in the Lost Continent, the store received a Holiday layover during Universal’s Holiday 2021 event, featuring spooky Christmas decorations. With Mardi Gras 2022 around the corner, the store is now known as the All Hallows’ Voodoo Boutique – and features the return of Doctor Samedi along with other familiar voodoo decorations.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO