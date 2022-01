NFL Sundays on Fox with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are an institution for modern NFL audiences the same way that Pat Summerall and John Madden on CBS were for a previous one. Perhaps that comparison just made you audibly scoff, but that doesn’t make it any less true. Sure, there’s always been a steady stream of dissenters and critics for the duo, especially for Buck, but in recent years there’s been a bit more of an appreciation for the sturdiness of their broadcasting partnership.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO