Safety Malik Hooker started his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 after being drafted in the first round out of Ohio State. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL but still managed to record three interceptions in just seven games. He played in 27 games over the next two seasons and registered 95 tackles and four more interceptions, but suffered a torn Achilles and only played in two games in 2020.

