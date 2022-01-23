Weekend Random Randomness (35+ Pics)

Dan Bongino, the right-wing commentator and Fox News host, was permanently banned by YouTube for trying to bypass the platform’s suspension of one of his accounts over a violation of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Bongino’s two YouTube channels, including his main channel that most recently had about 882,000 subscribers, have been removed from the platform. In addition, he is barred from establishing any YouTube channels in the future. “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a YouTube rep said in a...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO