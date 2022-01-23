ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

8 Best Pillows for Back Sleepers

By Gabrielle Hondorp
RunnersWorld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're trying to bounce back from marathon training or a strenuous work week, one of the best ways to recover is getting a good night's sleep. And while there are lots of ways to improve your sleep quality, one of the easiest—and most affordable—is by investing in a good...

www.runnersworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
Augusta Free Press

Benefits of using a knee pillow for back pain

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Nothing feels as fabulous as returning home after an exhausting day at work and lying down to obtain a well-merited rest. But when tiny twinges from your neck and back begin to manifest when you awake the following day, sleep is abruptly not the haven you imagined it’d be. This could be because you’re not sleeping correctly. The sleeping pose is vital for backbone health. Probably, you’re lying down for 8 hours a day, usually without changing positions for long durations. Ignoring the right way to support your vertebrae during sleep can cause soreness, something you don’t want. The key to quality night’s rest is to maintain your backbone in a neutral position. You can do this by acquiring a quality knee pillow like Everlasting Comfort Knee Pillow. If you still doubt that sleeping with a knee pillow can help, keep reading this article. It outlines some top pros of knee pillows.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillows#Sleepers#Good Housekeeping
TrendHunter.com

Noodle-Shaped Foam Pillows

The Pillow Fight 'Haymaker' adjustable memory foam pillow is a customizable option for consumers who are seeking out a way to optimize their rest each night by changing up their bedding to suit their needs. The pillow makes use of the Twisticuff filling that is a noodle-shaped memory foam that has a high level of airflow and can be added to or removed. This enables the pillow to be perfect for those who sleep on their back, side or stomach without having to deal with the feeling of overheating.
ELECTRONICS
RunnersWorld

8 Best Toasters That Make Breakfast a Breeze

There's no denying how much runners love carbs. Not only are they delicious, but they're also integral to fueling your body for a rigorous training schedule. One of the most delicious—and easy—ways to get in your daily carbs is with toast, and investing in a good toaster will make sure you get perfect results every time.
LIFESTYLE
RunnersWorld

The Best Workout Leggings for All Your Sweat Sessions

When it comes to workout bottoms, the options can feel overwhelming. From shorts and spandex to yoga pants, there’s something for everyone. But workout leggings offer a versatile level of comfort and performance, whether you’re hitting the road for a run or the gym for a workout. The...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Emma original pillow review: Spectacular support for front, side and back snoozers

Memory foam pillows can get a bad rap. In the past, the rock-solid slabs of artificial foam could be uncomfortable for those who sleep in certain positions and were no good at all for anyone who gets hot in the night. And let’s be honest, they never looked quite as good on a bed as a plumped-up feather pillow.Made by a company renowned for mattress technology, this innovative Emma pillow is another matter. With three levels of foam and memory foam, it’s completely customisable so you can adjust its height and firmness according to personal preference. It even promises to...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Purflo breathe pregnancy pillow review: A firm favourite that offers brilliant back support

Having a baby often comes with a lot of stuff. That is, buying the bits and pieces that you think you might need ahead of your arrival date. While some of it is more useful than others, one product that is generally indispensable to a pregnant person is a good pregnancy pillow. Whether to ease pelvic girdle pain, or take some weight off a burgeoning bump, a soft but supportive pillow is a must-have once a pregnancy advances into the second and third trimester.Launching its first product in 1996, Purflo calls itself the UK’s “original baby safe sleep brand.” The company...
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

These Are the Best Ergonomic Desk Chairs for Better Back Support

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you spend the majority of your day sitting in front of a computer screen at your WFH set-up, or back in-person at the office, you probably have some pretty firm opinions on desk chairs. Much like clothing or food portions, ergonomic desk chairs are hardly one-size-fits all, and different body types and sitting styles will respond differently to a chair. But until you find a bespoke furniture-maker who can design a chair to suit the exact shape of your...
SCIENCE
Health

This $26 Back Support Pillow Is a 'Lifesaver for Lower Back Pain,' According to Amazon Shoppers

If you're suffering from lower back pain, you aren't alone. In fact, about 16 million adults, or 8% of all U.S. adults, experience chronic or persistent back pain, according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute. Not only is chronic pain irritating, but it can also prevent you from sleeping well (which can be detrimental to your overall health in the long run). Fortunately, there are lumbar support pillows available to offer some relief, and this one on Amazon has shoppers calling it a "lifesaver for lower back pain."
HEALTH
RunnersWorld

8 Best Fitness Trampolines to Help You Jump Into Your 2022 Fitness Goals

Over the past two years, we've all been figuring out how to get the most out of our home workouts, with many avid exercisers building up their home gyms along the way. However, if you have a small space (or a small budget), it can be tough to find exercise equipment that fits your needs.
WORKOUTS
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

How to Remove Dead Skin From Feet at Home Fast

When you think about it, your feet go through a lot every day. It shouldn’t be a surprise then to see a little wear and tear, particularly when it comes to hard, dry, flaky feet and cracked skin. In fact, tough dead skin on the feet is quite common, but the good news is it’s often easy to fix. You don’t have to go to a pro for a pedicure either, since there are several solutions that remove dead skin from feet that can be done with home remedies. If you’re wondering what causes hard, dry skin on your feet, there...
SKIN CARE
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy