Producers Say Idris Elba Is 'Part Of The Conversation' To Play James Bond

By rebecahjacobs
 5 days ago

According to 007 producers, there’s a possibility Idris Elba could play the next James Bond–but they don’t want to discuss it so soon after the release of No Time To Die.

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Contrary to what it might feel like for fans, the people behind the James Bond films know just how badly we want Idris Elba to play the character.

Two producers who are key to the franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, opened up about Daniel Craig’s final installment as the famous name, giving fans some insight into who could potentially succeed him in future installments. Of course, Idris Elba is the first name to come up.

During an appearance on this week’s Crew Call podcast, Broccoli and Wilson were asked if they’d had any discussions with The Suicide Squad actor about taking on the mantle, a move which has been asked for by fans for years now.

That’s when Barbara says she actually knows Idris personally, going on to say that he has certainly been part of the conversation as someone who could possibly carry on the legacy.

Unfortunately, there’s no finality in this conversation. Broccoli insists they aren’t seriously considering any names to take over for Daniel Craig just yet as they want to give his last film, No Time to Die, its flowers while it is still in theaters.

Basically, still no update. At least we know that they know exactly what we want. Make it happen!

