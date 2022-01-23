ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's investments in Serbia under fire for 'miserable and dangerous' working conditions

newyorkcitynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZrenjanin [Serbia], January 23 (ANI): Touted as China's biggest industrial investment in Europe, the USD 900 million Ling Long Tire factory is now a magnet of criticism for a Serbian government that opponents accuse of no-questions-asked subservience to China. Andrew Higgins, who was awarded the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China’s ‘city of the future’ has been under a secret COVID lockdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Monday, China’s northern city of Xiong’an has been under intensive lockdown after authorities discovered five COVID-19 cases in the city. Lockdowns are commonplace in COVID-zero China, but there's one oddity about Xiong’an restrictions—few people outside of the city, and even some within it, appeared to not know it was happening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

China conditionally approves AMD’s $35 billion deal for Xilinx

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s market regulator has conditionally approved semiconductor group Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx, it said on Thursday. The regulatory approval from Beijing brings the purchase, which was first announced in October 2020, closer to completion. In a public notice, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said it will approve the deal on condition that AMD and Xilinx do not force tie-in sales of products or discriminate against customers that buy one set of products but not another. The regulator added that the newly merged entity must also ensure “the flexibility and programmability of Xilinx FPGAs” and “that their development methods are compatible with ARM-based processors”. It must also make sure that its GPUs and FPGA products sold to China are interoperable with products in the China market. The merger comes as both AMD and Xilinx compete against Intel Corp to penetrate the market for data center chips. Washington and Beijing have at times brought pending mergers in the chip sector to a halt by withholding regulatory approval. In March 2021, Applied Materials Inc abandoned its planned $2.2 billion purchase of Japan’s Kokusai Electric Corp, citing a lack of regulatory approval from China. In December U.S.-listed chipmaker Magnachip Semiconductor Corp announced it would terminate a $1.4 billion buyout plan from Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital following a probe into the deal from Washington’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

China 2008 vs 2022: Richer, stronger, more confrontational

China has undergone history-making change since the last time it was an Olympic host in 2008: It is richer, more heavily armed and openly confrontational.As President Xi Jinping’s government prepares for February’s Winter Olympics, it has greater leverage to exert influence abroad and resist complaints from the United States and other governments over trade, technology theft and its treatment of Taiwan, Hong Kong and China’s Muslim minorities.The economy is three times larger today. The ruling Communist Party is using that wealth to try to become a “technology power” and is spending more on its military than any country other...
CHINA
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mining.com

China’s carbon market may get stricter under a new proposal

Chinese regulators are mulling a deeper cut in new carbon quotas, a move that would make it more expensive to run small and inefficient coal power plants. A Ministry of Ecology and Environment draft plan for carbon allowances for more than 2,000 power firms over 2021 and 2022 proposes that large coal plants will be given 7.9% fewer allowances per megawatt-hour generated, according to a person familiar with the document. The cut is deeper than a 1% reduction proposed earlier. It would be even harsher on coal plants smaller than 300 megawatts, which would see their benchmarks cut by 12%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerquenews.net

China's outbound direct investment tops 930 bln yuan in 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's outbound direct investment (ODI) saw stable growth last year, rising by 2.2 percent year on year to 936.69 billion yuan, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday. In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI during this period rose 9.2 percent from a year ago to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Serbian#The New York Times#Nyt#Vietnamese#Chinese#European#Balkan#The European Union
wsau.com

China’s ByteDance says has reorganised strategic investment team

BEIJING (Reuters) – ByteDance, the owner of short video app TikTok, said on Wednesday that it had decided to disband its strategic investment team and send employees to various business lines after a business analysis. The Chinese company was responding to local media reports on Wednesday which said it...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

China restricts activists' social media ahead of Olympics

Human rights activists and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks, multiple people affected have told AFP, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Winter Olympics. "The government now wants to make sure that people don't cross the line online to poke the facade of a perfect Winter Olympic Games," said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
The Independent

China and US in race to salvage ‘flying computer’ fighter jet

The US army is racing to retrieve its sunken F-35C fighter jet that crashed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea during a “landing mishap” earlier this week.Experts say the US will face a major setback in the race between the world’s two superpowers if China finds the jet first.The fighter jet was flying over the international waters of the South China Sea, which Beijing claims as its own territory, when it crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.The navy in a statement on Tuesday said the mishap occurred during “routine operations” and...
MILITARY
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
WTRF- 7News

Feds say they have “credible, specific” evidence about attack on US power grid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extremist groups in the United States appear to increasingly view attacking the power grid as a means of disrupting the country, according to a government report aimed at law enforcement agencies and utility operators. Domestic extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” according to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK ‘considering sending hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe’ amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

British military officials are reportedly deciding whether to send hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe after Washington asked the UK and other Nato allies to support member countries in the face of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US is said to want reassurances from the UK that it would help reinforce Nato’s eastern flank, from the Baltic states to Romania and Bulgaria in the south, by bolstering military presence. It comes after US president Joe Biden’s administration delivered its first written response to Russia’s security demands over the crisis on the border, including a rejection of Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy