An Indian court has cleared Shilpa Shetty of obscenity charges nearly 15 years after she was kissed on stage by Richard Gere.The Bollywood actor appeared with the Pretty Woman star at an Aids awareness event in Mumbai in March 2007, when he hugged her and kissed her cheek several times in front of the crowd.At the time, the incident was met with protests by some radical Hindu groups who considered it to be an insult to Indian values. Effigies using both their images were burnt in the streets.Gere apologised after the backlash, claiming that he had been trying to...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO