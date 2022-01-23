ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Former Topeka coach admits posing as girl to get pics from other teens

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

A former assistant boys high school basketball coach in Topeka has admitted to posing as a teenage girl on social media to get explicit photos from other teens.

Jeffrey Pierce, 41, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of producing child pornography in exchange for the dismissal of 11 other federal charges he faced. Pierce taught ninth-grade social studies and was an assistant basketball coach at Seaman. He was fired after he was arrested in September 2020. He admitted through his plea that he asked nine 14-to 16-year-old boys for sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves while pretending to be a teenage girl on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

